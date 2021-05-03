The majority of destinations are currently classed as amber in the traffic lights system (Credit: benn-mcguinness-34oZS8nstfI-unsplash)

Ahead of the resumption of international travel on Monday (17 May), how does the government’s new “traffic light” system change the legal landscape for the travel industry?

International travel is finally due to resume from Monday (17 May) with the new “traffic light” system for destinations and only 12 countries initially included on the UK’s quarantine-free “green list”.

What are the legal repercussions of the government's plans, as far as we can tell, and what do agents need to know ahead of the travel restart? A top panel tackled this subject during TTG's latest seminar Red, Amber, Green – but is it Go for travel?, hosted by TTG editor Sophie Griffiths.





“The key issue is that it’s so restrictive – more restrictive than we were expecting,” said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK.



“Green countries are, by definition, where the risk is low. Why do they [travellers] have to take a pre-departure test, albeit a lateral flow test, and PCR test at day two? With amber we’re back to where we were with the test to release scheme. PCR tests are very expensive. [Transport secretary] Grant Shapps is working to bring the costs down – they have to come down to £40 or £50 at most.”