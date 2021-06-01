Tuesday’s headlines (8 June) made for sobering reading for the travel industry, with health secretary Matt Hancock signalling there could be no additions to the green list for weeks and Abta chief Mark Tanzer telling MPs the travel trade stood to lose a generation of agents.

Other outlets covered the rush to leave Portugal to avoid quarantine ahead of its addition to the UK government’s amber list on Tuesday morning and a likely extension of lockdown in the UK.



Summer holidays on hold, says Hancock

Health secretary Matt Hancock said there would be no significant expansion of the green list “for the medium term” in order to protect “domestic freedoms". Hancock said the list would be reviewed for 28 June, but his words were taken as a sign foreign travel will be restricted during the July peak. (The Telegraph)



Agents facing ’hardship and desperation’, MPs told

Abta’s chief executive Mark Tanzer has told a committee of MPs a generation of agents could be lost as a result of the pandemic. Tanzer called for a review of the traffic light system and a relaxation of testing for arrivals from green list countries. (Financial Times)

Lockdown lifting to be delayed by a fortnight

Ministers are pessimistic about the 21 June lifting of restrictions following a “downbeat” briefing from scientific advisors. The delay would allow all over 50s to be vaccinated and for the vaccine to take effect. A cabinet source said a delay of two to four weeks would still allow a full reopening before the school holidays (The Times)



Dash back from Portugal

Portugal is now on the UK amber list and travellers returning from the country have told of their anger and frustration at cutting short their trip. One couple said they had spent an extra £800 to return home and praised social distancing in Portugal. Another returning visitor, a retired GP, said the government had not given enough notice. (BBC)

Mexico crocodile attack

A British woman is fighting for her life after a crocodile attacked her in a Mexican resort. The woman was swimming in a lagoon in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca. The Manialtepec Lagoon is famous for its bioluminescence and popular with night tours. (Daily Mail)