Reveal the island of Ireland to your clients

Dubbed The Emerald Isle for its lush natural landscape, the island of Ireland is home to rolling hills that give way to vibrant cities filled with friendly locals who promise every visitor a warm welcome – and welcome back.

The destination is just a short flight or ferry away from England, Scotland and Wales, and its stringent measures to protect citizens and holidaymakers from Covid-19 are marked with the “We’re Good to Go” slogan in Northern Ireland and “Safety Charter” stamp in the Republic of Ireland. Thanks to the Common Travel Area there are no passport or visa requirements for holidaymakers from Great Britain, although some carriers may require this as photo ID.

DYNAMIC DESTINATIONS

In Northern Ireland, explorers can seek out scenes seen on Game of Thrones and visit the Unesco World Heritage-listed Giant’s Causeway, while creative types can listen to lively music and hear stories of literary greats in Belfast.