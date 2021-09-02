Reveal the island of Ireland to your clients

Combining city and coast is simple on the island of Ireland, so why not suggest it for your client’s next break?
Dubbed The Emerald Isle for its lush natural landscape, the island of Ireland is home to rolling hills that give way to vibrant cities filled with friendly locals who promise every visitor a warm welcome – and welcome back.
The destination is just a short flight or ferry away from England, Scotland and Wales, and its stringent measures to protect citizens and holidaymakers from Covid-19 are marked with the “We’re Good to Go” slogan in Northern Ireland and “Safety Charter” stamp in the Republic of Ireland. Thanks to the Common Travel Area there are no passport or visa requirements for holidaymakers from Great Britain, although some carriers may require this as photo ID.
In Northern Ireland, explorers can seek out scenes seen on Game of Thrones and visit the Unesco World Heritage-listed Giant’s Causeway, while creative types can listen to lively music and hear stories of literary greats in Belfast.
In the Republic of Ireland visitors on self-drive itineraries must take in the Wild Atlantic Way, which is one of the best coastal touring routes in the world. Spanning more than 1,500 miles, it runs from Malin Head in County Donegal to Kinsale in County Cork, taking drivers past deserted beaches, thatched cottages and majestic mountains. Self-drive itineraries are a great choice because valid UK driving licence holders don’t require an International Driving Permit or Green Card to drive on the island.
Ireland’s Ancient East is the place to go to uncover more than 5,000 years of history, whether that’s stepping inside a fairytale castle, climbing to the top of a 13th-century lighthouse, taking a ferry to Ireland’s answer to Alcatraz on Spike Island or following in the footsteps of vikings in Waterford.
In the centre of the island visitors will discover Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. This is where activities such as rock climbing, paddle-boarding, kayaking and cycling line the River Shannon and the Beara Breifne Way, while the Wilde Irish Chocolate factory in Tuamgraney is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
No visit to Ireland is complete without a stay in Dublin. Often named “Europe’s friendliest city”, it’s a place where traditional pubs sit beside trendy cafes, historic buildings are found next to iconic street art and buskers play the soundtrack to festivals and food markets.
When it comes to selecting where to stay, visitors to the island of Ireland can choose from cosy B&Bs, self-catering options and high-end hotels. Meanwhile, restaurants serve up everything from traditional hearty dishes to fine-dining classics.
There’s also more outdoor space to explore than anyone could in a single visit and enough gin and whisky distilleries to please any liquor lover. Easily accessible and offering the best of both worlds – city and coast – the Emerald Isle could be your client’s next favourite holiday haunt.
Find the latest travel and health advice at ireland.com, with more information about the destination available at trade.ireland.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.