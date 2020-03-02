Revealed: the winners of the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2020

Now in their third year, the awards recognised individuals and businesses across 14 categories, including the recipient of the prestigious Contribution to Luxury Travel award, Bill Bensley, founder of the eponymous landscape and interior design studio in Bangkok and Bali.

Bensley, who is responsible for more than 200 hotels and projects worldwide, flew in especially from Bangkok to attend the event.

There were also five categories dedicated to agents, including a new agent category, Luxury Homeworking Business of the Year, which was awarded to Holidaysplease, which now has more than 100 homeworkers across the UK.

The award for Luxury Travel Retail Business of the Year went to Oasis Portfolio, an appointment-only service now in three locations in Northern Ireland, while Luxury Travel Agency of the Year (sole store) was won by Swords Travel, a new shop in London’s Wimbledon.

The Best New Luxury Travel Designer of the Year was scooped up by Jessica Read, who had taken on a completely new role as Private Client Manager at Carrier Travel Boutique in Alderley Edge.

Also Highly Commended in this category was Kathy Boate of Cartology Travel, a total newcomer to travel.

The final agent category of the day, Luxury Travel Designer of the Year, was given to a very popular choice in the room, Clare Levy, founder of Different Planet Travel.