The government’s review into business rates has been pushed back until the autumn, the Treasury has confirmed.

The government said it would delay the review until a time “when there is more economic certainty”. The review was announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak at last year’s Budget, with a call for evidence in July.

An interim report, which will include a summary of consultation responses, will be released on 23 March. It will include “a number of tax documents, consultations and calls for evidence on a wide-range of tax-related issues”.

Business rate relief has been part of the government’s Covid support strategy, but there are calls for changes to the system to counter the threat of online retailers, with demands for a 2% online sales tax to subsidise a cut in business rates for shops, including travel agencies.

Since April, retailers have enjoyed a 12-month rates holiday, but agencies face a resumption in rate demands before the industry is open for international travel again.