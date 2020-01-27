Garvey gives it his full Lancastrian to emphasise the power of the word as he blasts out “I was born with a truuuuusssssed that didn’t survive the white noise of the lies”, which repeats as the chorus of the track.



Perhaps those words were still bumping around in my mind come January as, when I read American marketer Seth Godin’s first blog post of 2020, the subject of trust struck quite a chord with me.



In his post, Godin talks about how in this era of fake news, trust has been lost, and yet has more power than ever before.



Godin writes: “There are people and organisations that are racing to break the fabric of community we all depend on, either to make a short-term profit or to atomise/vaporise widespread trust to hide from accountability and

to slow change.



“Like all shifts, there will be a counter-shift. But keep your eyes open, because the rules are clearly changing. Remaining trusted and consistent will become ever more valuable as it becomes more scarce.”