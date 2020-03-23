FE Luxury Travel and its sister business Football Escapes, co-founded by Rio Ferdinand, Bobby Zamora and premiership football coach Sam Hubert, have launched a competition specifically for anyone who donates a tenner to the NHS Heroes initiative.

This is a fund towards providing NHS workers with both counselling and childcare or transport grants during the pandemic, and educating the public on the Covid-19 virus.

One family of two adults and two children will win a six-night family holiday to Parklane, a resort in Limassol, from any UK airport.

On the trip, children aged five to 15 can enrol on a football course taught by former Premier League players and Uefa-qualified coaches.

Entries must be made by midnight on 24 April, with the winner selected at random on 1 May.

Holiday dates will be confirmed once it is safe to travel.

Find out more at www.footballescapes.com/helpthemhelpus