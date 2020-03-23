Rio Ferdinand’s football tour operator is offering anyone who pledges £10 to the NHS the chance to win a family holiday to Cyprus.
FE Luxury Travel and its sister business Football Escapes, co-founded by Rio Ferdinand, Bobby Zamora and premiership football coach Sam Hubert, have launched a competition specifically for anyone who donates a tenner to the NHS Heroes initiative.
This is a fund towards providing NHS workers with both counselling and childcare or transport grants during the pandemic, and educating the public on the Covid-19 virus.
One family of two adults and two children will win a six-night family holiday to Parklane, a resort in Limassol, from any UK airport.
On the trip, children aged five to 15 can enrol on a football course taught by former Premier League players and Uefa-qualified coaches.
Entries must be made by midnight on 24 April, with the winner selected at random on 1 May.
Holiday dates will be confirmed once it is safe to travel.
Find out more at www.footballescapes.com/helpthemhelpus