Rio Ferdinand's operator to auction Premier League kit for NHS

16 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

A tour operator specialising in football training camps is raising money for the NHS by selling off Premier League kit to the highest bidder. 

Football Escapes was co-founded by Rio Ferdinand
Football Escapes was co-founded by Rio Ferdinand

Football Escapes, an operator co-founded by Rio Ferdinand, Bobby Zamora and coach Sam Hubert, is holding a silent auction for shirts previously worn by Premier League stars in aid of NHS Heroes.

 

This is a fund to help NHS workers with both counselling, childcare or transport during the pandemic, and to educate the public on the Covid-19 virus.

 

Lots up for auction include an England top worn by Declan Rice and a Chelsea shirt worn by Joe Cole during his last game for the team.

A shirt worn by Bobby Zamora for Queens Park Rangers has already raised £6,000.

This comes as Football Escapes launches a competition in aid of NHS Heroes which carried the prize of a family holiday to Cyprus.

Bid in the silent auction here and find out more about the family holiday competition here.

