Football Escapes, an operator co-founded by Rio Ferdinand, Bobby Zamora and coach Sam Hubert, is holding a silent auction for shirts previously worn by Premier League stars in aid of NHS Heroes.

This is a fund to help NHS workers with both counselling, childcare or transport during the pandemic, and to educate the public on the Covid-19 virus.

Lots up for auction include an England top worn by Declan Rice and a Chelsea shirt worn by Joe Cole during his last game for the team.



A shirt worn by Bobby Zamora for Queens Park Rangers has already raised £6,000.



This comes as Football Escapes launches a competition in aid of NHS Heroes which carried the prize of a family holiday to Cyprus.





Bid in the silent auction here and find out more about the family holiday competition here.