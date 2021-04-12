St Petersburg's Hermitage Museum is among the landmarks guests will visit

Riviera Travel will offer Russian river cruises this summer, with a longer 2022 programme set to run from May to August next year.

Cruises aboard MS Rossia will feature guided tours of Moscow, St Petersburg, Uglich and Yaroslavl, giving guests the opportunity to visit the Kremlin and Hermitage Museum.



There will also be onboard lectures in Russian history, as well as cooking, language and handicraft demonstrations, and live classical and traditional entertainment.



Facilities onboard MS Rossia include two bars, a restaurant, sun deck, library and fitness room, as well as free WiFi.



Riviera will offer seven Russian Odyssey sailings this summer, and eight in 2022. Prices lead in from £2,199pp based on two sharing.



Fares include all meals, including two lunches in local Russian restaurants; return flights and transfers; all tours and visits as per the itinerary; and port taxes.