The operator will first return to Portugal and Spain to sail Douro, Porto and Salamanca itineraries from 20 August, followed by Croatian yacht cruises from 28 August.

The following week, Riviera will restart on the Seine and to Paris and Normandy on 31 August.

Burgundy, the Rhone and Provence sailings return from 6 September and Medieval Germany itineraries from 9 September.

Sailings depart up to 22 November and Riviera is offering complimentary inbound and outbound testing and a free drinks package.

An extra £100pp discount is also available on all river and yacht voyages when booked by 30 September.

Announcing Riviera’s new schedule, chief executive Phil Hullah thanked agents for their support, adding: “We appreciate the uncertainty that has surrounded travel and cruise in the past 18 months.”

Hullah said he believed “the wealth of offers we have available” meant now was the “perfect time” for agents to book clients looking to cruise this year.

"The prospect of fresh sea air, open decks and spacious areas onboard, together with our fantastic incentives, is the perfect combination for would-be holidaymakers,” he said.

“The fact that our sailings will guarantee no quarantine requirements on either side, and that all guests will be fully vaccinated, ensures an extra level of reassurance.”