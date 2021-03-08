The 140-guest vessel will offer 15 eight-day Burgundy, River Rhone and Provence voyages from April to October 2022

The 140-guest vessel will offer 15 eight-day Burgundy, River Rhone and Provence voyages from April to October 2022

Riviera Travel’s river ship Lord Byron will return to service next spring to sail in southern France, the operator has announced.

The 140-guest vessel, which launched in 2013, will offer 15 eight-day Burgundy, River Rhone and Provence voyages from April to October 2022.

The ship had originally been due to operate the same route this year.

Sailings will include seven visits and tours, including Lyon, Arles, Avignon and Vienne, with prices leading in from £1,569pp including return flights and transfers.

Katja Hildebrandt, Riviera’s head of cruise and worldwide product, said: “We’re delighted to confirm to the trade that their customers once again have the opportunity to set sail on the stunning Lord Byron. It’s a five-star ship that will visit five-star destinations across the south of France.

“From the lush slopes of France’s winelands, to the sun-baked hills of Provence, to the medieval splendour of Avignon, this promises to be a fascinating river cruise to one of the most picturesque corners of the world.”