Riviera said "ongoing uncertainty and current travel restrictions in Scotland" led to the decision

Riviera said "ongoing uncertainty and current travel restrictions in Scotland" led to the decision

Riviera Travel has cancelled its summer season of six UK and Ireland cruises onboard Seaventure due to "ongoing uncertainty and current travel restrictions in Scotland".

The vessel was set to depart on four eight-day sailings operating Cruising Scotland’s Highlands & Islands and Cruising the Emerald Isle itineraries.

Riviera added a further two voyages to its Scotland sailings after the initial trips sold out.

A Riviera spokesperson said: "We have done everything we can to try and keep the sailings in place and provide a great holiday, but the ongoing uncertainty and current travel restrictions in Scotland mean that we’ve had to now take the decision to withdraw the ship this year.

"We are working hard to offer our booked guests equivalent cruise options in 2022, which will add to our small ship ocean cruise portfolio.

"We would like to thank agents for their continued support and will share more details with them at the earliest opportunity."