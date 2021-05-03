Riviera Travel has confirmed it will cover the cost to guests of all government-mandated testing when they return from the operator’s European river and yacht cruises this summer.

The operator on Wednesday (26 May) reiterated its stance, confirmed to TTG earlier this month, that it would cover the cost of all testing required by the UK government’s traffic light system for river and yacht cruises departing in July and August



Its free testing offer applies on all new bookings made from now to 30 June. Riviera is currently only planning to operate holidays to green list destinations.



Jim Forward, Riviera chief commercial officer, said: “We recognise the current government tests add to the requirements of booking a holiday, so we’re very happy to cover the associated costs."