It was confirmed on Friday (23 July) Forward would leave Riviera after three years and relocate to the south west to head up property development company Hoburne Group.



Phil Hullah, Riviera chief executive, paid tribute to Forward. "In his three years with Riviera, he has made a major contribution developing a highly-focused and effective marketing and commercial approach.



"He has excellent business acumen and was a fine colleague. I am sure that both he and Hoburne will thrive. Personally, I wish Jim and his family well as they move their focus to the south west.”