Former Saga Travel chief Robin Shaw will provide interim business and commercial support to Riviera Travel following the departure of chief commercial officer Jim Forward.
It was confirmed on Friday (23 July) Forward would leave Riviera after three years and relocate to the south west to head up property development company Hoburne Group.
Phil Hullah, Riviera chief executive, paid tribute to Forward. "In his three years with Riviera, he has made a major contribution developing a highly-focused and effective marketing and commercial approach.
"He has excellent business acumen and was a fine colleague. I am sure that both he and Hoburne will thrive. Personally, I wish Jim and his family well as they move their focus to the south west.”
Forward added: “I am sorry to be leaving Riviera. Moving on to Hoburne Group will provide me with a new and different challenge, but I very much enjoyed my time at Riviera – the business has a very bright future, and I learned a great deal working with Phil and the team."
Hullah confirmed that while Riviera seeks a permanent replacement for, former Saga Travel chief executive Robin Shaw would be "providing the Riviera team with additional business and commercial support".
He added: "Riviera’s management team remains focused on preparing for the resumption of international travel. I am confident we can capitalise on the pent-up demand for travel and meet the commercial challenges of rebuilding the business."