Riviera Travel has expanded its British Isles touring programme with a new Jersey itinerary, and put its 2022 domestic range on sale too following "high demand" for 2021 breaks.

A new six-day tour of Jersey, taking in the Jersey War Tunnels, La Mare Wine Estate and Elizabeth Castle, is on sale for 2021, and has also been added to Riviera’s 2022 offering.



In total, Riviera’s 2022 programme features 12 itineraries, including trips to Norfolk, Devon, Oxford, the Peak District, Scottish Highlands and Northern Ireland’s Causeway coast.



All groups tours run for five or six days and are limited to a maximum of 25 people, with prices leading in from £519pp.



Three of the itineraries are designated "Walk & Discover" tours, which are guided by accredited local professionals who will lead guests to various local landmarks and beauty spots while providing information on the history and nature of the area.



Walk & Discover tours offer opportunities to visit Wales’s Conwy Coast and Snowdonia, the Lake District and north Yorkshire.



Riviera is also offering four solo tours to Norfolk, Cornwall, the Lake District and north Yorkshire.