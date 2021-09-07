Riviera Travel has extended its UK touring programme into the festive season with a variety of Christmas visits and options available to sell in the lead up to the end of the year.
The escorted touring specialist’s programme had been due to wrap up in October, but it confirmed on Monday (13 September) will offer four of its UK tours in November and December.
The five-day tours have been adapted for the winter season, with day trips shortened to account for limited daylight hours. Durations, hotels and board options remain the same.
The four November and December tours, with adapted itineraries, are:
All tours feature stays in three- and four-star accommodation, breakfast and the services of a tour manager throughout. Evening meals are included on select itineraries.
Joanne Lynn, head of product short-haul at Riviera Travel, said: “We’re thrilled with guest demand and feedback from our tours this year, so are pleased to be able to offer four of our most popular itineraries until the end of the year.
“The extended tours will showcase a variety of prominent destinations, while having the bonus of a festive visit or two to mark the Christmas period. We’re looking forward to signing off 2021 with our guests as well as celebrating the successful return of UK holidays.”