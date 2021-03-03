Riviera Travel has added new UK and Ireland flight options for its 2022 South Africa tours.

Return Qatar Airways flights, via Doha, are now available from Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.



Until now, Riviera has only offered South Africa flights via Heathrow. All new flight options are available at the same price, or less.



Riviera is marking the launch with a new agent incentive. Throughout March and April, all trade bookings for South Africa will see agents entered into a prize draw to win one of four £100 John Lewis vouchers.