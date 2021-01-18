Riviera Travel has placed its 2022 European tour collection on sale, giving agents earlier access than ever to the firm’s most popular trips.

The operator said the move came in response to "keen demand" from customers wanting to plan and book further in advance, and agents keen to get clients booked in early.



The collection sits alongside Riviera’s 2022 river cruise and worldwide tour offering, both of which are already on sale.



European tours are limited to 25 to support social distancing, with Riviera promising the same "sociable atmosphere" as ever but with "a touch more reassuring exclusivity".



Dates across 46 tours are on sale now, with a four-day Bruges break leading in from £389pp