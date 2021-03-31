Riviera will operate the sailings using the 158-guest 'expedition-ready' MS Seaventure

Riviera Travel’s British Isles cruises in July will sail exclusively within the UK to alleviate any guests’ concerns about "travel limitations" this summer.

All four sailings, which had previously featured a call in County Donegal, will now comprise Riviera’s Cruising Scotland’s Highlands and Islands itinerary.



The Donegal call has been changed to Belfast, Riviera confirmed on Thursday (8 April), to ensure all ports featured on the itinerary are in the UK. "Guests can therefore book without any travel limitation concerns," said Riviera.



The eight-day cruises, Riviera’s first UK-based sailings, offer Edinburgh or Greenock departures and feature a port stop and excursion every day, taking in Aberdeen, Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and Belfast.