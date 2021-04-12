Riviera will offer more than 70 Adriatic yacht departures in summer 2022 (Credit: Riviera Travel)

Riviera will offer more than 70 Adriatic yacht departures in summer 2022 (Credit: Riviera Travel)

Riviera Travel has revealed the first details of its 2022 Adriatic yacht cruise programme.

The operator will offer 70 departures across five itineraries from May to October 2022.



Itineraries will run for eight days, taking into in the Dalmatian coast from Dubrovnik and Mostar in the south to Split and Croatia’s northern islands.



An additional six sailings will be reserved for solo travellers.



Each sailing can accommodate up to 40 guests, with every departure set to be accompanied by a specialist tour manager.



A range of regional return flights are available.



Besides the historic cities of Dubrovnik, Mostar (in Bosnia & Herzegovinia) and Split, where guests will visit Diocletian’s palace, a number of itineraries will feature travel to Croatia’s famous Blue Cave, Krka Valley National Park and Unesco World Heritage Site, Trogir.



There will also be swim stops in various island locations.