The 190-guest World Voyager has been added to the operator's offering for next year

The 190-guest World Voyager has been added to the operator's offering for next year

Riviera Travel has expanded its ocean cruise programme for 2022 with a new ship and a range of itineraries.

The river cruise and escorted tour specialist, which is set to run a series of British Isles sailing this summer onboard Seaventure, will add the 190-guest World Voyager to its offering for next year.

The vessel, built last year and operated by Nicko Cruises, will take Riviera guests around the UK, France, Spain and Portugal on two full charter sailings, and around Morocco, Madeira and Canary Islands on a part-charter.

Departing on 9 September, World Voyager’s British Isles cruise sets sail from Portsmouth before heading up to Scotland and Ireland with calls including Aberdeen, Inverness, the Orkney archipelago, Isle of Lewis and Harris Belfast, Dublin and the Isles of Scilly.

Later that month, World Voyager’s France, Spain and Portugal itinerary departs Portsmouth on 19 September and features calls at Guernsey, Belle Ile and Spain’s Basque Country, and Lisbon.

World Voyager features 100 cabins – all with balconies or sea-view windows – as well as a fitness suite, sauna, spa and pool terrace.

Riviera guests can also opt for a tall ship sailing experience onboard Royal Clipper sailing on a 14-day Mediterranean Odyssey itinerary from 10 June 2022 from Rome to Venice.



The operator has also announced five Adriatic yacht itineraries will be on offer from May to October 2022.