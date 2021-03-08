Guests on Riviera's group tours and cruises will have to meet new Covid travel requirements

Riviera Travel will require all guests travelling with the company this summer to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or to test negative for the virus, before they travel.

The rules will apply to all guests booked on Riviera’s group tours and cruise operations. Guests who have not had both vaccine doses will be offered a complimentary Covid test, with the test offered being "the most appropriate" at the time.



Riviera said the decision to insist on vaccination and/or a negative pre-departure test was based on feedback from a recent survey of its guests, which indicated there was strong support for additional health safeguards to guard against the spread of Covid-19.



Besides guests, Riviera’s river and ocean cruise crew, and its tour managers, will be subject to the same rules. Crew will undergo daily temperature checks and regular health screening.



Any guests who test positive for Covid-19 prior to their holiday will be able to transfer their booking to an alternative date, free of charge.



Riviera will require guests to have had both doses of the Covid vaccine, with the second dose having been administered a minimum of seven days prior to travel.