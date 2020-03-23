The tour operator says it will contact all agents and customers to discuss alternatives in the meantime, and is offering a ’fully flexible’ bookings policy from 24 April.

A statement released by the operator reads: "As you will appreciate, nobody really knows how things will evolve and we understand your clients may have some concerns about their booking.

"Rest assured if circumstances do change such that their holiday is impacted in some way, then we’ll contact you directly."

This comes as there are confirmed cases of Covid-19 all over the world and numerous countries have closed their borders to curb the spread of the disease.