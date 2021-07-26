Rodgers has been appointed recruitment and training manager with the firm, the homeworking division of Constant Travel Group – itself a member of the Hays Travel Independence Group.



It comes as PHA gears up to expand its homeworking operation, with plans to capitalise on a resumption of travel.



PHA is looking to expand its recruitment from all sectors, including leisure and business, as well as airline staff.



"It’s an exciting time to be joining Personal Holiday Advisors," said Rodgers, who brings airline and retail experience to the role after stints with KLM and Kuoni.



"There are a lot of talented people who have unfortunately had to leave the industry or are on furlough and looking for the perfect opportunity to get back to their true passion, but also looking for a way to manage their work-life balance," said Rodgers.