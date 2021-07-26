Riviera Travel key account manager Emma Rodgers has joined Personal Holiday Advisors (PHA).
Rodgers has been appointed recruitment and training manager with the firm, the homeworking division of Constant Travel Group – itself a member of the Hays Travel Independence Group.
It comes as PHA gears up to expand its homeworking operation, with plans to capitalise on a resumption of travel.
PHA is looking to expand its recruitment from all sectors, including leisure and business, as well as airline staff.
"It’s an exciting time to be joining Personal Holiday Advisors," said Rodgers, who brings airline and retail experience to the role after stints with KLM and Kuoni.
"There are a lot of talented people who have unfortunately had to leave the industry or are on furlough and looking for the perfect opportunity to get back to their true passion, but also looking for a way to manage their work-life balance," said Rodgers.
She continued: "Many people’s priorities have changed over the past 16 months and homeworking offers the flexibility to run a business around what suits your lifestyle."
PHA has been operating since 2018 and currently has 15 homeworkers, but has been taking steps to streamline the process by which it takes on new recruits.
"We have re-focused our efforts and have put in place a structure to allow us to bring on more candidates over a shorter period of time," said Rodgers.
"We have embraced remote training using Zoom and TeamViewer so as to not delay potential new starters."