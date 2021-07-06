Highlights of the tour include a visit to Peggy's Point lighthouse

Riviera Travel has confirmed its 11-day Maritime Canada will resume next year.

The itinerary was introduced in 2020 but had to be cancelled owing to Covid travel restrictions.



It explores the country’s Atlantic coastline, taking in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.



Riviera will offer six departures, from May to September, with guests staying for at least two days in each province.



There will be up to 49 places per tour.



Highlights include a journey, by road, along Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail; a visit to Cape Breton Highlands National Park, famed for its wildlife with opportunities to see moose, black bears and beavers; and excursions to the historic city of Halifax, capital of Nova Scotia.



There, guests will visit the Citadel National Historic Site and Fundy National Park, home to the world’s highest tides.