Travel leaders were “cautiously optimistic” about whether travel will “take off” on 17 May during TTG’s latest debate, but added the industry needs to be represented on the relaunched Global Travel Taskforce.

Cosmos and Avalon Waterways chief executive Giles Hawke said while he welcomed a “roadmap” and “trigger points for the next stage being reached”, the announcement of specific dates for reopening was a “bit risky”.

“I think it’s a little bit risky, the announcement of specific dates, because I think everyone is going to pin everything on those dates,” he said.

“Certain things have to be achieved for those dates. So I do think there’s a risk of customers getting very excited, travel agents, tour operators and airlines getting very excited, getting bookings in, and then having to go through the whole pain of cancelling and rearranging if those triggers aren’t achieved in time for those dates.