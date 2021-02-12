Coach operators are benefiting from targets for the lifting of restrictions

Coach operators are benefiting from targets for the lifting of restrictions

Coach travel companies saw a sales bounce following the announcement of the 21 June target for the lifting of all Covid restrictions.

Leger Shearings Group drafted in extra staff to cover reservations immediately following the outlining of the government’s roadmap.

Chief executive Liam Race said the operator was on track for a record sales day, with reservations up 220% against the same day last year.



“Sales have been incredible; we literally can’t answer the volume of calls we are receiving and we have drafted staff in from other areas of the business to try and attempt to answer them as quickly as possible.

“We have also extended our opening hours to 8pm Monday-Friday and have doubled our phone line capacity for concurrent calls.”

He added that among customers who had contacted because they had bookings prior to 17 May, 87% had decided to rebook rather than cancel.

Matt Herbert, sales and yield director at JG Travel Group, which includes the National Holidays and Omega brands, said website searches had risen 300% on the previous week.

“Bookings for us since the announcement have been for holidays in July and August, with customers favouring popular UK seaside resorts such as The Isle of Wight, Devon, Cornwall, North Wales and Scarborough,” he said.