The trade insurance specialist already provides pre-departure cancellation cover if clients test positive for Covid-19 within 14 days of their trip and cannot travel.

Now Rock is extending Covid cancellation cover for anybody who is contacted by Test and Trace and told they must self-isolate within 14 days of their departure date, including the day they are due to leave. This applies to both trips within the UK and overseas.

The number of people being “pinged” by Test and Trace is rising rapidly in the UK as cases of the Delta variant continue to surge around the country.

Antony Martin, managing director at Rock Insurance Group, said: “In line with travel restrictions beginning to ease, we wanted to update our Covid-protection product to ensure travellers are covered should they be required to self-isolate ahead of their next trip.

“Likewise, we wanted to provide travel agents with the added protection in case their customers have to cancel trips for this reason.

“As we prepare for the travel industry to open up once again, we feel it is really important to reinstate traveller confidence by offering additional pre-departure cover for unrecoverable costs that are not covered under Package Travel Regulations.”