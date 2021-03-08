Rocky Mountaineer’s new Rockies to the Red Rocks itinerary will operate for a month longer than originally planned later this year owing to demand, with some preview season itineraries nearing capacity.

The rail operator announced the new itinerary, a two-day journey between Moab, Utah, and Denver, Colorado, with an overnight stay at Glenwood Springs, in November last year, taking in the mountain scenery of the US south-west.



The preview season has been extended from 15 August through to 19 November; as a result, Rocky Mountaineer will offer 16 additional departures. It is also adding extra carriages to increase capacity on all departures.



Rocky Mountaineer has, however, delayed the start of its Canadian travel season, citing the current Covid travel landscape.



Guests affected by the delayed start in Canada can opt for future travel credit worth 110% of monies paid, or transfer their booking to the Rockies to the Red Rocks itinerary, in which case they will be offered an additional incentive to travel on a future Canadian departure.



The operator will also freeze 2021 and 2022 prices at 2020 levels, and provide a price guarantee allowing travellers to book a similar tour at the same price, even if third-party suppliers, such as hotels or tour operators, raise their prices.



Guests can also change their departure dates or the people on the booking up to 30 days ahead of travel without charge or penalty.



TTG has asked Rocky Mountaineer to clarify its stance on refunds for those whose travel plans have been affected to the delayed start to its Canada season.