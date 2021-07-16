US Travel Association chief Roger Dow will retire next summer after 17 years service to the association, its board and its members.
Dow’s term as president and chief executive has been extended for a further year through to July 2022, after which time he will retire.
During his tenure, the association said Dow guided the US travel industry through 10 consecutive years of "remarkable" growth from 2009 to 2019.
It also paid tribute to his efforts guiding the association through the Covid crisis, while uniting the industry in the process.
He is credited with leading on the legislation that paved the way to create Brand USA, as well as developing policies and programs the association said allowed US domestic and international inbound travel and tourism to thrive by placing it at the heart of the US economy.
Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line and US Travel national chair, paid tribute to Dow’s commitment and leadership.
“The board is very grateful to Roger for his steadfast leadership and profound influence on this industry and for strengthening US Travel as a key resource and unifying voice.
"Together with the exceptional team he has assembled, travel is well positioned for growth in the years to come. We are especially glad Roger will remain in this critically important role over the next year as we continue to rebuild and chart the future course of US Travel and the industry.”
Dow added: “It’s my aim, every day, to champion the immense benefits of this tremendous industry and all the good travel does for communities and millions of American workers.
"I am deeply committed to working with the board and our talented team to continue leading our recovery and ensure that US Travel is on a firm trajectory for its next chief executive.”
A search for Dow’s successor will get under way in the coming months.