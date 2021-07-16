Dow’s term as president and chief executive has been extended for a further year through to July 2022, after which time he will retire.



During his tenure, the association said Dow guided the US travel industry through 10 consecutive years of "remarkable" growth from 2009 to 2019.



It also paid tribute to his efforts guiding the association through the Covid crisis, while uniting the industry in the process.



He is credited with leading on the legislation that paved the way to create Brand USA, as well as developing policies and programs the association said allowed US domestic and international inbound travel and tourism to thrive by placing it at the heart of the US economy.