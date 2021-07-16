On Monday (19 July), Serenade of the Seas embarked on the first in a series of seven-day Alaska sailings from Seattle.



It marks the opening of Royal’s first Alaska season since 2019.



Serenade will visit Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, as well as Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.



Some 97% of those onboard Serenade are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Children aged 16 and below, who are ineligible for jabs, must test negative prior to departure. This age limit will be lowered to 12 from 1 August.



Royal said the sailing was cause for celebration for both the cruise industry, and the local workforce, suppliers and communities in Alaska that have been "significantly impacted" by cruise’s 2020 absence owing to Covid-19.



The line said the industry provided more than 60% of the state’s visitors, generating in excess of ¢3 billion for the Alaskan economy each year.