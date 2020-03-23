RCCL had previously hoped to resume sailing on 11 April before this was pushed back to 12 May. It now hopes to resume operations on 12 June.



The decision applies to all Royal’s brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea.



It follows the extension of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) "no sail order" for up to 100 days, through to mid-July.



It also comes after RCCL on Wednesday (15 April) confirmed plans to lay off or furlough more than a quarter of its approximately 5,000 US employees, as well as the departure of Azamara chief executive Larry Pimentel after more than a decade with the group.