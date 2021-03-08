Royal Caribbean Group has announced its former vice-president EMEA and managing director Stuart Leven is leaving the business today (26 March).

Leven has been with the cruise giant for eight years, during which he has held several senior positions - including managing director UK and Ireland at Royal Caribbean International.

He has also played a major role in wider industry activities during his tenure as chair of Clia UK and Ireland from 2016 to 2018.

Mostly recently Leven led Royal Group’s government relations focus in the UK and Europe.

He said: “I would like to thank all at Royal Caribbean Group for their support and backing during my time with the company. We have achieved a great deal and it has been a privilege leading the EMEA efforts of such an innovative and progressive organisation.

“I wish everyone at the group, and our travel agency partners, every success as the industry gets back to providing the great holidays our guests love.”

Sean Treacy, Royal Group’s senior vice-president international, added: “Stuart has driven our European performance and awareness over the last few years and latterly has led our back to service partnerships with governments and industry associations across Europe.

“During his tenure, our brands won unprecedented trade recognition across many European markets and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the next chapter of his career.”