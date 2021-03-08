The group has announced a further suspension of its operations

Royal Caribbean Group has extended its brands’ cruise pause through to the end of May, while Azamara won’t restart operations until the end of June.

The group confirmed the latest round of suspensions on Tuesday (9 March). All Silversea and Celebrity Cruises sailings are suspended until 31 May.



All Royal Caribbean International sailings are also suspended to the end of May, excluding Quantum of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.



Quantum resumed three- and four-night sailings in Singapore last year, while Odyssey will sail a range of three- to seven-night sailings for the Israeli market to Greece’s islands and Cyprus owing to the progress of Israel’s vaccination programme and its travel bubble with the two countries.