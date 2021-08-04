The company, which owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises, said new bookings in the second quarter of 2021 were 50% higher than during the first three months of the year.

This momentum continued into June with 90% more bookings each week compared to the first quarter of 2021, with sales of “a similar magnitude” for both 2021 and 2022 departures.

Chief executive Richard Fain said: “The surge in bookings has been extremely encouraging, especially for 2022 and beyond. The return of cruising has been faster than anyone expected, and we are excited to gradually restart our presence in our key markets.



“We are watching the impact of the Delta variant and other likely variants, but overall, we remain optimistic in our mounting trajectory going forward. People also book their cruises long in advance, so we are concentrating on maintaining our price levels while growing our load factors.”



