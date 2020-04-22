Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCCL) is set to launch a new online information hub for UK and Irish trade partners to support them through the coronavirus crisis.
RCL Cares will offer information ranging from the latest advice from the government and Abta to trade FAQs, and up-to-date contact details for its sales support teams.
It will also provide the latest corporate messaging from RCCL, parent to Royal Caribbean International, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises, as well as details of the group’s Cruise with Confidence policy.
Over time, the hub will also be updated with details of any additional support measures rolled out owing to the "ever-changing economic and political landscape" brought on by Covid-19.
The launch has been supported and backed by Ben Bouldin, RCCL vice-president EMEA; Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises vice-president and managing director EMEA; Peter Shanks, Silversea Cruises managing director UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa; and David Duff, Azamara commercial director.
“We can’t emphasise enough how integral our trade partners are to our business and how valued they are to us, which is why we have launched RCL Cares; a centralised platform to make it as easy as possible for our trade partners to find the information they need," said Bouldin.
Rzymowska, meanwhile, acknowledged the severity of the challenge facing the travel sector. "Naturally, we want to support our trade partners in any way that we can," she said.
"Whether that’s by sharing our latest branded content, updated policies, or even supporting with wellbeing activities for the family, we hope RCL Cares will help ease the pressure during this difficult time.”
Shanks said: “We are all in this together with our valued trade partners and we are committed to supporting them through these difficult times. RCL Cares says exactly that – we care about our trade partners.”
Duff added: “If we can take any positives from this challenging time, I hope that it will bring us even closer to our trade partners via initiatives such as RCL Cares. We will continue to build on this site, using the platform to offer any support we can.”