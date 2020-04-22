RCL Cares will offer information ranging from the latest advice from the government and Abta to trade FAQs, and up-to-date contact details for its sales support teams.



It will also provide the latest corporate messaging from RCCL, parent to Royal Caribbean International, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises, as well as details of the group’s Cruise with Confidence policy.



Over time, the hub will also be updated with details of any additional support measures rolled out owing to the "ever-changing economic and political landscape" brought on by Covid-19.



The launch has been supported and backed by Ben Bouldin, RCCL vice-president EMEA; Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises vice-president and managing director EMEA; Peter Shanks, Silversea Cruises managing director UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa; and David Duff, Azamara commercial director.