Treacy brings more than 20 years sales and strategy experience to the role, including 15 with Royal.



UK boss Ben Bouldin, Royal’s vice-president EMEA, will report to Treacy, as will vice-president and managing director Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith; associate vice-president and managing director Singapore and south-east Asia, Angela Stephen; and associate vice-president Latin America and Caribbean, Alberto Munoz Quiros.



“I’m thrilled to take on this new role and continue building a platform for growth for the Royal Caribbean International brand across the markets,” said Treacy.



Treacy’s previous roles with Royal include managing director Asia Pacific, where he oversaw revenue, deployment, sales, marketing and PR, and vice-president Latin America and international strategy, during which Royal set a new sales record in Mexico.



Prior to Royal, Treacy held several roles across sales and revenue management at United Airlines.