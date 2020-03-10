The cruise line, which initially suspended its US sailings for 30 days, will not run any of its scheduled trips until 11 April.

In a statement on its website, Royal Caribbean said: “We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience. We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them.

"We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption.”

