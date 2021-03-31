Odyssey of the Seas will begin life by sailing from Israel this summer

Odyssey of the Seas will begin life by sailing from Israel this summer

Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of its 25 th ship, Odyssey of the Seas, in a “virtual” handover ceremony.

Odyssey is Royal’s second Quantum Ultra Class ship and will have capacity for 4,198 passengers, as well as offering 12 new and “first-to-brand” onboard experiences.

The delivery ceremony, broadcast on Facebook, included the ship’s blessing at Port Everglades in Florida and a show performance from sister ship Quantum of the Seas, which is sailing in Singapore.





Odyssey will initially homeport from the Israeli port of Haifa, from where it will sail on a series of three to seven-night itineraries around the eastern Mediterranean. All passengers over 18 and crew members will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

After this summer season, Odyssey will move across the Atlantic to start a programme of six and eight-night Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale in Florida beginning in November 2021.

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, praised the “ingenuity, passion and hard work” of its crew, land teams and workers at Meyer Werft shipyard for Odyssey’s successful delivery.

“We are looking forward to delivering the memorable vacations we’re known for today on a ship that will mark several firsts for us, from making Israel a first-time homeport to introducing Quantum Ultra Class to North America,” he added.

“Every new ship is a blank slate to go bolder and be different, and Odyssey is bringing the very best of the new and guest favourites across two continents for the years to come.”