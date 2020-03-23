Azamara chief executive Larry Pimental is also set to leave the Miami-based group, the Miami Herald reports, to lessen the impact on others.



RCCL confirmed on Wednesday (15 April) 26% of its more than 5,000 US employees would either be laid off or furloughed, while many crew will have the contracts cut short.



It comes just a week (9 April) after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its initial 30-day "no sail order" for up to 100 days – potentially into July.



Several US lines have responded by further extending their respective operational suspensions through 30 June, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn.



RCCL is yet to push back its plans to resume operations on 11 May in response to the CDC update, nor those of any of its brands – which include Royal Caribbean, Azamara and Celebrity Cruises.