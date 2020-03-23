Royal Caribbean Cruises is set to cut its US workforce by more than a quarter, citing the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Azamara chief executive Larry Pimental is also set to leave the Miami-based group, the Miami Herald reports, to lessen the impact on others.
RCCL confirmed on Wednesday (15 April) 26% of its more than 5,000 US employees would either be laid off or furloughed, while many crew will have the contracts cut short.
It comes just a week (9 April) after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its initial 30-day "no sail order" for up to 100 days – potentially into July.
Several US lines have responded by further extending their respective operational suspensions through 30 June, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn.
RCCL is yet to push back its plans to resume operations on 11 May in response to the CDC update, nor those of any of its brands – which include Royal Caribbean, Azamara and Celebrity Cruises.
The Miami Herald reports Pimentel’s departure from Azamara after more than a decade was confirmed in a letter sent to staff on Wednesday.
In a statement, RCCL said: "Earlier today [Wednesday], we told our employees the difficult news that we were laying off or furloughing approximately 26% of our more than 5,000 coworkers in the US.
"We earlier announced the early conclusion of many crew contracts. The circumstances of the pandemic made this action unavoidable, and it hurts to part ways with so many good and talented people."