Oasis of the Seas' heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was examined by scientists

Royal Caribbean Group has revealed details of an independent study into its onboard heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems showing the risk of airborne particles being transmitted through these systems was “exceptionally low”.

The cruise giant worked with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and the National Strategic Research Institute to allow independent scientists to examine the HVAC system onboard Oasis of the Seas including air flow and the movement of aerosol particles inside the ship.



“Scientists found that the risk associated with transmission of airborne particles between spaces, through the HVAC system, is exceptionally low and undetectable both in the air and on surfaces,” said Royal Caribbean.



“The study specifically explored the effectiveness and efficiency of ship air management strategies – ventilation, filtration and supply – and examined air flow across different areas of the ship, including guest staterooms, crew staterooms, lounges and other public spaces.”