Royal Caribbean International will base a ship in Cyprus for the first time this summer with seven-night sailings onboard Jewel of the Seas.

Starting on 10 July, Jewel will offer Cyprus, Greece and Greek Isles itineraries through to October – visiting Limassol, Athens, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

The announcement follows news from sister brand Celebrity Cruises of its plans to debut Celebrity Apex from Athens in June.

Bookings open for Royal’s Cyprus cruises on 7 April and the ship will sail with a vaccinated crew.

All adult guests must also be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to cruise – with those aged under 18 needing to provide negative test results.

Royal said its current health and safety measures “may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis”.

President and chief executive Michael Bayley said: “I’m delighted to announce our safe and gradual return to Europe. We know how eager our guests are to enjoy a getaway this summer, and these sailings, which include a mix of fantastic destinations and must-visit islands, make for the perfect getaway.

“Cyprus is a beautiful island, and we are thankful to the Cypriot government for their support and enthusiasm in making these incredible itineraries possible.”

Royal’s European restart from Cyprus follows its resumption in Singapore last autumn, which has since seen more than 50,000 guests sail onboard Quantum of the Seas.

The line has also announced plans to launch Odyssey of the Seas from Israel in May and cruises from the Bahamas with Adventure of the Seas and Bermuda with Vision of the Seas in June.