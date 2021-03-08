Royal Caribbean is to resume Caribbean cruises in June with Adventure of the Seas sailing from its new homeport of Nassau in the Bahamas with all adult passengers having to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The line will offer a series of seven-night cruises around the Bahamas and Mexico including two days at Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay. The itineraries begin on 12 June and run through August.

Royal Caribbean has already resumed trips from Singapore and plans to offer cruises from Israel starting in May.

The cruises from Nassau will operate with a vaccinated crew and is open to adult passengers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as well as those under 18 with negative test results.

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, said: “We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely.

“The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice.

“As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time.”