Royal will resume sailing from the US in July (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Royal will resume sailing from the US in July (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Six Royal Caribbean ships will sail from major US ports in Florida and Texas starting in July to kick-start the line’s summer comeback.

On 2 July, Freedom of the Seas will embark on a 4 July weekend sailing to Perfect Day at CocoCay from Miami, with Odyssey of the Seas set to make its debut a day later.

It will set off from Fort Lauderdale on a series of six- and eight-night Caribbean cruises. Allure of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas will all make their returns to service in the weeks to follow.

By the end of August, Royal expects to have 12 ships back in service cruising across the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

In the coming weeks, the cruise line will announce its plans to reintroduce its full fleet around the globe by the end of the year.