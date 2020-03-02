"We are in a tough patch. The good news is that we are in it together. And together, we’ll get to the better part sooner than you think."
That was the message from Royal Caribbean Cruises chairman and chief executive Richard Fain on Tuesday (3 March), who made a direct video appeal to the trade to stay calm and work with the business to avoid as much undue panic, confusion and disruption arising from the ongoing coronavirus crisis as possible.
"This is a tough time, a really tough time, and all of us are going through it together," said Fain. "None of us is going to go through this alone.
"The people of our global brands are here for you, and will be here for you until this is in our rear view mirror.
Over many years, we’ve witnessed how well all our travel partners rise to overcome challenges, we’ve seen your resolve and determination time and time again, and we’re proud to be working alongside you.
"Our guests come to you for your expertise, knowledge and guidance. And we sleep better knowing they’re in your good hands. As always, our sales teams are at your call to help you out."
Of the effect of the spread of the coronavirus, Fain said: "As for the business impact, it ain’t pretty. In fact, to use a technical term I learned in business school, it sucks.
"Like you, we’re hurting. We’ve had to cancel cruises, we’ve lost revenue, and our people are putting in long days looking out for the health and safety of our guests and our crew.
"But we’ve absolutely sailed through rough waters like this before, and we’ve weathered every storm side-by-side with you."
Fain cited 9/11, the H1N1 flu and Ebola crisis as other issues the travel sector has successfully navigated in times gone by.
He ended the video with a direct appeal to the trade. "First and foremost, take care of yourselves and your families. Follow all the do’s and don’ts about guarding your health and the health of those around you. Take that part very seriously.
"The bad news is that we are in a tough patch. The good news is that we are in it together. And together, we’ll get to the better part sooner than you think.
"Now, make your mother proud, and go wash your hands!"