That was the message from Royal Caribbean Cruises chairman and chief executive Richard Fain on Tuesday (3 March), who made a direct video appeal to the trade to stay calm and work with the business to avoid as much undue panic, confusion and disruption arising from the ongoing coronavirus crisis as possible.



"This is a tough time, a really tough time, and all of us are going through it together," said Fain. "None of us is going to go through this alone.



"The people of our global brands are here for you, and will be here for you until this is in our rear view mirror.

Over many years, we’ve witnessed how well all our travel partners rise to overcome challenges, we’ve seen your resolve and determination time and time again, and we’re proud to be working alongside you.



"Our guests come to you for your expertise, knowledge and guidance. And we sleep better knowing they’re in your good hands. As always, our sales teams are at your call to help you out."