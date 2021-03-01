All crew and guests above the age of 16 onboard the new ship will have been inoculated against Covid-19

Royal Caribbean International will launch its newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, from the Israeli city of Haifa in May.

The 4,198-passenger vessel is the line’s second Quantum Ultra-class ship and the first of its kind to homeport in the region.

In conjunction with Israel’s health and tourism authorities, Royal will offer “fully vaccinated sailings” during which all crew and guests above the age of 16 will have been inoculated against Covid-19.

Details of additional health and safety measures due to be used during the sailings will be announced at a later date, Royal said.

The Haifa sailings will include visits to Greece, its islands and Cyprus.

Odyssey had originally been scheduled to sail a mini season from Southampton next month before sailing from Rome.

Royal president and chief executive Michael Bayley said the line was “thrilled” to be able to debut its “newest and most innovative ship” in Israel.