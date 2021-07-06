Royal Caribbean International has welcomed frontline workers onboard Anthem of the Seas as the line marked its return to UK cruising this week.

NHS, social care workers, emergency services staff and armed forces employees were invited on free cruises with Royal throughout the summer in recognition of their "tremendous efforts" over the last year during the Covid pandemic.

Anthem will embark on a selection of four-night ocean sailings and five to eight-night British Isles itineraries from Liverpool and Belfast to Kirkwall in Scotland.