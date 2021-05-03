Royal Caribbean International has given away 999 free UK cruises to emergency service workers, NHS and social care staff and members of the armed forces.

The line received more than 21,000 applications for its draw to thank frontline workers for their efforts during the Covid pandemic.

Lucky guests were chosen during a ballot last week to sail four-night voyages onboard Anthem of the Seas in July.

Royal is also offering a 20% discount to Blue Light Card holders until 14 June, available on all Anthem sailings from Southampton and Jewel of the Seas itineraries from Cyprus this summer.

Guests must provide their Blue Light Card number at time of booking.



Royal’s vice-president EMEA Ben Bouldin said the line has been “blown away by the positive response and interest” to its UK summer programme.

“The interest from NHS and emergency service workers has exceeded our expectations and we are delighted to be welcoming 999 members of these professions, along with their families, onboard in July,” he said.