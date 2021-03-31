Abta has made three new appointments to its board

Three leading figures from Royal Caribbean, easyJet holidays and Tui have been appointed to Abta’s board.

Ruth Marshall, managing director of RCL Cruises Ltd, and Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet holidays, join the board as directors.



Managing director of Tui’s northern region Andrew Flintham, meanwhile, rejoins the board, also as a director.



Stuart Leven, who left Royal Caribbean Group last week after eight years, and Tui commercial director Richard Sofer make way.



"We’re delighted to welcome Ruth and Garry onto the Abta board for the first time, and to welcome Andrew on his return to the board," said Abta chair Alistair Rowland.