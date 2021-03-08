Anthem of the Seas will return to the UK in July to sail a series of itineraries from Southampton

Royal Caribbean is gearing up for a "UK homecoming" this summer, with Anthem of the Seas set to sail a series of UK domestic voyages from Southampton starting early July.

Anthem will be based in Southampton and will sail a range of four-night ocean getaways and five- to eight-night British Isles cruise, featuring calls in Liverpool, Kirkwall and Belfast.



The line will reserve 999 free staterooms on its initial ocean getaways for NHS and social care staff, as well as emergency services and armed forces personnel with an official Blue Light Card.



Royal’s new summer itineraries will open for bookings on 7 April.



They will sail with full vaccinated crew, and will be available to UK residents aged 18 and over who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Guests under the age of 18 will be required to test negative for Covid-19 prior to embarkation.



Pre-registration for guests eligible for one of the 999 free staterooms opens on 13 April; places will be balloted by the end of April.